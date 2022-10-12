2 Pima County inmates fake overdose in attempted escape

Two Pima County inmates attempted to escape from a local hospital on Tuesday morning after pretending to overdose on drugs.

On Oct. 11, Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, were taken to a hospital after they were suspected to have overdosed. It was later discovered that the men had not actually overdosed and it had been a ruse to escape at the hospital, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

While at the hospital, Rios attempted to jump off his bed and exit his room, but he was immediately apprehended by correction officers, the news release said. Busch was not able to escape due to increased law enforcement presence at the hospital.

Both inmates were transferred back to Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of felony escape in the second degree.