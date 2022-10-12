 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 Pima County inmates fake overdose in attempted escape

Shaun Busch, left, and Roger Rios

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

Two Pima County inmates attempted to escape from a local hospital on Tuesday morning after pretending to overdose on drugs.

On Oct. 11, Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, were taken to a hospital after they were suspected to have overdosed. It was later discovered that the men had not actually overdosed and it had been a ruse to escape at the hospital, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

While at the hospital, Rios attempted to jump off his bed and exit his room, but he was immediately apprehended by correction officers, the news release said. Busch was not able to escape due to increased law enforcement presence at the hospital.

Both inmates were transferred back to Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of felony escape in the second degree.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Kremlin and Elon Musk deny recent talks but confirm meeting 18 months ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News