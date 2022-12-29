 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple found dead at home on Tucson's southeast side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A husband and wife were found dead inside of their home on Tucson’s southeast side Wednesday morning.

At 10:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff deputies responded to a mobile home park near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check the welfare of John Omohundro, 62, and Cubazell Omohundro, 78.

John was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Cubazell was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the public, the news release said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

