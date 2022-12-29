Couple found dead at home on Tucson's southeast side

A husband and wife were found dead inside of their home on Tucson’s southeast side Wednesday morning.

At 10:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff deputies responded to a mobile home park near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check the welfare of John Omohundro, 62, and Cubazell Omohundro, 78.

John was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Cubazell was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the public, the news release said.

No further information was immediately available.