A cyclist has died after he was hit while riding in Madera Canyon earlier this week, officials said.
George Dillemuth, 52, was airlifted to the hospital after being being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Madera Canyon Road around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, according to Cmdr. Santiago Gonzales, a Santa Cruz County spokesman.
Dillemuth was taken off life support the following day and died later that evening, Gonzales said.
The driver of the car remained on scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, Gonzales said.
No citations have been issued at this time and the incident remains under investigation.