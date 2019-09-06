Top trails: Mount Wrightson

A cloud-capped Mount Wrightson towers above Madera Canyon south of Tucson.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star 2017

A cyclist has died after he was hit while riding in Madera Canyon earlier this week, officials said. 

George Dillemuth, 52, was airlifted to the hospital after being being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Madera Canyon Road around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, according to Cmdr. Santiago Gonzales, a Santa Cruz County spokesman. 

Dillemuth was taken off life support the following day and died later that evening, Gonzales said. 

The driver of the car remained on scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, Gonzales said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No citations have been issued at this time and the incident remains under investigation. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles