Driver arrested in connection with double-fatal crash in Tucson

Authorities have arrested the driver of a single-vehicle crash that killed a girl and a woman on Saturday, officials say.

Bruce Stocker, 40, walked away from a hospital on Monday while being treated for injuries from the crash. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He has since been located and booked into the Pima County jail.

On Jan. 4, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover collision at about 6 p.m. on Snyder Road, west of Houghton Road.

Nalani Jerido, 13, and Paloma Gavino, 26, were pronounced deceased on scene. Stocker and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a department news release said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

