Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of Interstate 10

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle involved was a pick-up truck that was carrying a horse trailer on eastbound I-10 at South Kino Parkway.

Information on the total number of vehicles involved in the crash is not available at this time, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The eastbound I-10 lanes in Tucson are closed due to the crash. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

