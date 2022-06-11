Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of Interstate 10

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle involved was a pick-up truck that was carrying a horse trailer on eastbound I-10 at South Kino Parkway.

Information on the total number of vehicles involved in the crash is not available at this time, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The eastbound I-10 lanes in Tucson are closed due to the crash. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

*CLOSURE*I-10 eastbound is closed in Tucson.The closure is due to a crash near milepost 263.Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route. Westbound lanes are unaffected.#aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/91vvDrSIHZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 11, 2022

