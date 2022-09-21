 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fentanyl pills found in car during Tucson-area traffic stop

A trooper discovered 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills within a compartment built into the vehicle’s rocker panels.

 Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

A Douglas man has been arrested after a trooper found more than 50 pounds of fentanyl hidden in his car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The trooper stopped Andres Ramirez-Sanchez, 28, Sept. 14 on Interstate 19, near Sahuarita.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills within a compartment built into the vehicle’s rocker panels, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The pills were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico to Tucson, the news release said.

Ramirez-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs, the agency said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

