Fentanyl pills found in car during Tucson-area traffic stop

A Douglas man has been arrested after a trooper found more than 50 pounds of fentanyl hidden in his car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The trooper stopped Andres Ramirez-Sanchez, 28, Sept. 14 on Interstate 19, near Sahuarita.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills within a compartment built into the vehicle’s rocker panels, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The pills were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico to Tucson, the news release said.

Ramirez-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs, the agency said.