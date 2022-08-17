 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dies at Pima County jail

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an inmate death at the jail.

AT 8 p.m. Aug. 16, deputies responded to the in-custody death of Wade Welch, 37.

Welch was booked into the jail on Aug. 15 and was facing charges of suspicion of domestic violence, disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation.

At the request of the sheriff’s department, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will conduct the investigation. The Tucson Police Department will be the lead investigating agency.

No other details were released.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

