Man arrested in Christmas Eve fire at Tucson Walmart

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a fire set in an east side Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Bryant Gonzales, 31, was arrested on Jan. 12 on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary, police said.

On Dec. 24 around 7 a.m., a large fire was set inside Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway Blvd, where up to four aisles of mostly paper products were on fire.

Walmart staff evacuated more than 300 people from the business, police said. No injuries were reported.

With help from the Walmart loss prevention staff, detectives from the TPD bomb/arson squad were able to identify Gonzales as the suspect.