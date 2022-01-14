 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Christmas Eve fire at Tucson Walmart
alert

Man arrested in Christmas Eve fire at Tucson Walmart

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a fire set in an east side Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Bryant Gonzales, 31, was arrested on Jan. 12 on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary, police said.

On Dec. 24 around 7 a.m., a large fire was set inside Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway Blvd, where up to four aisles of mostly paper products were on fire.

Walmart staff evacuated more than 300 people from the business, police said. No injuries were reported.

With help from the Walmart loss prevention staff, detectives from the TPD bomb/arson squad were able to identify Gonzales as the suspect.

Bryant Gonzales

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pennsylvania dentist accused of killing wife during Africa hunting trip

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News