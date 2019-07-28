A man was arrested Sunday in connection to six armed robberies in Tucson's midtown, authorities say. 

Officers booked David Molina into Pima County Jail Sunday morning after he allegedly robbed the CVS at East Grant Road and North Rosemont Boulevard, the Tucson Police Department said. 

Molina was identified as the suspect of six armed robberies in the midtown area, officials said. 

