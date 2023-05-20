A man has been arrested in connection with reported indecent exposure incidents at a Tucson park, officials say.

Jacob Ficek, 41, was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department news release said.

On May 14, the department received a 911 call about a man at Brandi Fenton Park exposing himself. A few days later, another 911 call reported a similar incident at the same park, the department has said.

Earlier this week the sheriff's department asked for help identifying a bicyclist they say was wanted in connection with the exposure incidents.

Ficek was arrested in suspicion of three felony counts of public sexual indecency with a minor present, and one misdemeanor count of public sexual indecency, the news release said.