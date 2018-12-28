A man was shot and killed at a hotel on the city's south side Friday morning, Tucson police say.

An employee called 911 about 6 a.m. after checking on a room at from Hilton Garden Inn, 6575 S. Country Club Road, following a disturbance, and finding Larry Santini Lopez unresponsive, a  police news release said.

Lopez, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say it appears the shooting was drug-related.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing and the investigation continues, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

