Man shot dead on Tucson's south side

A man was shot to death Friday following a confrontation on Tucson’s south side.

Officers arrived at the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, near South Euclid Avenue, after receiving a report Sept. 30, of a shooting.

Ramon Cesarez Sepulveda, 39, was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, Tucson police said.

Sepulveda was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Detectives learned that Sepulveda went to the residence of a known individual in regard to a dispute. A confrontation ensued and the man shot Sepulveda, police said. The man remained at the scene while officers continued the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

