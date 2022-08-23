Man shot, killed at Tucson park

A man was shot and killed following an argument at a park on Tucson’s west side Monday night.

On Aug. 22, officers found Elmer Tarazon, 38, with gunshot trauma at Joaquin Murrieta Park, located at 1400 N. Silverbell Road, after receiving reports of a shooting. Tarazon was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

Investigators believe Tarazon was in a argument prior to the shooting.

Officers at the scene found several witnesses and were given a possible suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.