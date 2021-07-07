Man shot near midtown Tucson apartment complex

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in front of Las Casitas Village Apartments near 4100 East 29th Street.
A 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital shortly after. The severity of his injuries have not been released, according to the Tucson Police Department spokesperson.
Police currently do not have a suspect in custody.
Parts of East 29th Street and West of South Columbus Boulevard have been closed while police investigate.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.