A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning by a Tucson Police officer, officials say.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when officers responded to reports about a man in crisis in the 6900 block of East Calle Jupiter, near South Kolb Road.

Mental health professionals were on the phone with the man and told police officers they believed he was armed with a gun.

A sergeant, who was on the phone with the man, tried to deescalate the situation and commanded him to drop his weapon. The man was shot when he walked into the street holding the gun, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he is currently in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal investigation and TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will be in charge of the administrative investigation.