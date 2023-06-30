A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of two people earlier this month at a hotel on Tucson's south side, police said.

Darnell Warren Jackson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in the killing of Xavier Morales, 54, and Sonia Zaragoza, 35, Tucson police said in a news release. The pair had been shot and their bodies were found June 8 by staff at a hotel in the 700 block of E. Benson Highway, police said.