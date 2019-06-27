A man was killed when struck by a truck on Tucson's north side Thursday afternoon, officials say.
The intersection of North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads was closed in all directions after the crash shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department.
The intersection was reopened at 7:45 p.m.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Detectives have identified the man, who is in his 40s, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman. They are notifying family members before releasing the information.
No other information was available at this time.
This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 27, 2019
The intersection of North Oracle and West Ft Lowell is completely shutdown in all directions due to a pedestrian fatality. Please avoid the area while officers investigate. pic.twitter.com/fBBuC9FsGO