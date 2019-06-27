lights and sirens
A man was killed when struck by a truck on Tucson's north side Thursday afternoon, officials say. 

The intersection of North Oracle and West Fort Lowell roads was closed in all directions after the crash shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department.

The intersection was reopened at 7:45 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Detectives have identified the man, who is in his 40s, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman. They are notifying family members before releasing the information.

No other information was available at this time. 

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated. 

