Pima County deputy found shot in the head on Tucson's south side
A Pima County Sheriff canine unit searches the area around 5170 S. Julian Drive on Thursday.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy is in surgery after suffering a gunshot to the head. 

The deputy was on duty when he was found in his car in the area of Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive, near Interstate 10, Thursday around 3 p.m. 

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. 

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no arrests have been made and there is no clear threat to the public. 

The Sheriff's Department asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Pima County Sheriff's investigators gather outside the scene 5170 S. Julian Drive on Thursday.

A US Border Patrol agent arrives on the scene where Pima County Sheriff's units are investigating a serious incident at 5170 S. Julian Drive on Thursday
