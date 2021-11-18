Pima County deputy found shot in the head on Tucson's south side

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy is in surgery after suffering a gunshot to the head.

The deputy was on duty when he was found in his car in the area of Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive, near Interstate 10, Thursday around 3 p.m.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no arrests have been made and there is no clear threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Department asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

The investigation is ongoing.