 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pima County jail inmate found dead

STK police car

An inmate was found dead at the Pima County jail on Tuesday night, officials say.

At 7:50 p.m., corrections officers found Hugh Gillespie Burford, 50, in his cell and administered life-saving efforts. Burford reportedly tied a pair of socks to a toilet seat and his neck, causing his own strangulation, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. 

Despite attempts to resuscitate, Burford was pronounced dead. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, police said.

Burford was booked on Nov. 11 and charged on suspicion of trafficking of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Protesters, drawing attention to a decade-high number of deaths at the jail, were dispersed by Sheriff's Department personnel after an attempted arrest.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland blast: Escalation fears eased as NATO says missile not Russian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News