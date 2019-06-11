Deadly pedestrian crash scene

Two men were killed after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Discount Tire on Tucson's north side Monday night, police say. Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Authorities Tuesday released the names of two men that died in a hit and run collision Monday night. 

The Tucson Police Department is searching for the driver who they say fatally struck Ramon Murillo, 32, and Richard Struble, 57, and then ran away on Tucson's north side.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a silver 2001 BMW 740iL was traveling eastbound on West Simmons Road when the driver lost control and hit the two men in a parking lot at 3760 N. Oracle Road, near West Prince Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman. 

Struble was a tow truck driver dropping off a vehicle for Murillo, his customer, Dugan said.

Dugan said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Personnel from the Tucson police and Pima County Sheriff's departments are searching for the driver of the vehicle who ran from the crash scene. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

