Sheriff's Office investigates shooting involving two vehicles on Tucson's south side

A person was transported to the hospital after they were shot while driving on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, officials said.

Deputies and Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a shooting on Irvington Road east of Country Club before 3 a.m. Saturday, Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Allerton said. The incident involved two vehicles, he said.

No arrests were made in connection to the shooting and the department does not have any information about the suspect, Allerton said.

Eastbound Irvington Road was closed for a few hours while the department investigated. The road has since been reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.