alert top story

Tucson driver arrested in DUI crash that killed cyclist

Jason Duenas, 21.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man has been arrested after authorities say he reportedly hit and killed a bicyclist early Saturday while driving under the influence, authorities said.

Deputies went to the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste about 3 a.m. after a report about a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The bicyclist, Christopher Lozano, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Deputies say Jason Duenas, 21, the driver of the pickup truck, was traveling west on Valencia Road when he struck Lozano.

Duenas was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

