Tucson police fatally shoot gunman

Police shot and killed a man they say fired a gun toward officers Sunday night.

Officers were called to a reported aggravated assault just after 7 p.m. in 500 block of West Rillito Street, near North 13th Avenue.

Police say an armed man inside a house was ordered to come outside. The man fired toward the officers when he came out of the house, police said.

Officers returned fire, killing the man.

No officers were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Neither the man nor the officers have been named.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the primary investigating agency.

The Tucson Police Department also will conduct an internal investigation.