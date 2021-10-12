 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man shot dead by off-duty Border Patrol agent
alert top story

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday by an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

Edward Colin Colteaux, 38, was found wounded about 10 p.m. in the parking lot between a restaurant and hotel in the 500 block of North Freeway Road, near West St. Mary's Road. He later died at the scene.

Colteaux had been into a confrontation with another person, and the agent intervened, Tucson police said in a news release. The incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol is handling the administrative portion of the probe.

Neither arrests nor charges have been made at this time, police said.

