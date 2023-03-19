A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a co-worker during an argument, Tucson police say.

The incident happened at a business near South Campbell Avenue and East Ajo Way just after 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

Officers found 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez mortally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Jimenez was stabbed at the unidentified business during an argument with a co-worker, Miguel Elian Martinez, 21, according to the news release.

Martinez fled after the stabbing, but was arrested a short time later without incident, police said. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.