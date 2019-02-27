A 61-year-old Tucson woman who was killed Tuesday at her apartment had once provided food to the man arrested in her attack, police say.

The husband of Lorraina Martinez Salas came home to their apartment in the 1900 block of West Valencia Road about 4 p.m. and found her seriously wounded. 

He ran to the leasing office for help.

Workers were trying to save Salas when police arrived at the complex near West Valencia and South Mission roads. Salas was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Tucson police arrested Robert J. Ocano, 22, on suspicion of first-degree murder charges in the killing of Salas.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Officers were called to the incident in the 1900 block of West Valencia Road Tuesday afternoon
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1