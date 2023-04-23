A 15-year-old boy shot his mother to death then turned the gun on himself, Tucson police said Sunday in a news release.

The bodies of Brittany Sutherland, 37, and her teen son, Miguel Ubri, were found Friday morning inside a house in the 10,000 block of East King Manor, near South Houghton and East Escalante roads, the release said.

Police went to the house just after 10 a.m. after a 911 call about people inside being unresponsive, police said.

Detectives say Ubri shot and killed his mother then fatally shot himself. No motive for the shooting has been released, though police say the case still is being investigated