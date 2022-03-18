 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson woman accused of gambling away $5M in embezzled funds
Tucson woman accused of gambling away $5M in embezzled funds

A Tucson bookkeeper has been indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3M from two local construction companies and from an HOA in Mexico. 

Helen Marie Dahlstrom is accused of gambling away the stolen money at Tucson-area casinos.

She was a longtime employee of Lauderbach Builders Supply and L&L Manufactured Components and served as the treasurer for her Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico-based homeowners’ association Asociacion De Regularizacion De Vecinos De La Cholla (Cholla Bay HOA), according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The embezzlement of over $5 million is said to have occurred between September 2013 and July 2020 by writing checks made out to cash, the indictment says.

Dahlstrom is charged with multiple counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

Helen Marie Dahlstrom

 Courtesy Arizona Attorney General's Office

