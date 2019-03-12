Police in Virginia are searching for a Tucson man they say sent photographs of male genitalia to several state Senate staffers, Virginia Capitol Police say.
Erik A. Johansson, 50, is named in an arrest warrant accusing him of one count each of producing and possessing obscene material and using a computer to commit an obscenity offense. Each charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, the police department said in a news release.
Johansson sent several emails containing pictures of genitalia to Virginia Senate staffers in December, the release said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Capitol Police Communications Center at (804) 786-2120 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.