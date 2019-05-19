Authorities have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport Saturday night.
Ricardo Andres Herrera, 20, is facing one charge of negligent homicide, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department press release.
Around 7:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive for an unknown problem.
When deputies arrived, they found Luis Meza-Salvedo, 21, dead from a gunshot wound, the release said.
Herrera is currently being held in Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
No other information was available at this time.