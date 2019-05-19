Ricardo Andres Herrera, 20, has been booked into Pima County Jail in connection with the fatal shooting of Luis Meza-Salvedo, 21. Herrera is facing one charge of negligent homicide. 

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Authorities have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport Saturday night.

Ricardo Andres Herrera, 20, is facing one charge of negligent homicide, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department press release.

Around 7:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive for an unknown problem.

When deputies arrived, they found Luis Meza-Salvedo, 21, dead from a gunshot wound, the release said. 

Herrera is currently being held in Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No other information was available at this time.

Sheriff's detectives investigate a fatal shooting in the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive on May 18, 2019.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1