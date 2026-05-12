The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help to find a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation.

Niccolas Allen Coleman, 22, of Tucson, is the person of interest in the homicide, which occurred in early February and resulted in a man's death, the department said in a news release Tuesday, giving no other details about the killing.

Coleman is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and investigators believe he may currently have a short buzz cut hairstyle.

He has identifiable tattoos on both arms, including a line design on his right arm and multiple “A”-shaped tattoos on his left arm.

There is an active arrest warrant for Coleman on drug-related charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous; "do not approach him," but call 911 with any information about where he is, the Sheriff's Department said.