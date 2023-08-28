A Bisbee woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling money from the dental office she managed, police say.

Brianna Anderson, 36, is accused of taking more than $40,000 in both cash and checks from Canyon Vista Dental, where one of her duties included the daily processing of deposits for the business, Sierra Vista Police said Monday in a news release.

An investigation by the department found a series of missing deposits spanning from May 2022 to June 2023, the news release said.

On Aug. 22, Anderson was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering, and booked into the Cochise County jail.