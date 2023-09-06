Homicide detectives are investigating after the discovery of a woman's body Saturday west of Tucson, officials say.

Deputies were called about 7 a.m. to the area of West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop, near North Camino de Oeste and West Ironwood Hill Drive, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a news release.

They found the body of Ashley Hinostro, 37, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.