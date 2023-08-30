Deputies found a man with "obvious signs of trauma" just before he died early Wednesday in a rural area southeast of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Deputies were responding to a call about an "unresponsive male" when they spotted the man near South Sonoita Mountain View Highway and East Sahuarita Road. He died a short time later, the release said.

The incident occurred near the Whetstone Ranch area.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No further information was released Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.