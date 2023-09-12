Tucson police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an August homicide.
Police apprehended Jose Francisco Fernandez on Sept. 6 in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte, they said in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The shooting occurred on Aug. 16 at a mobile home park in the 800 block of West Prince Road.
Homicide detectives identified Fernandez as the suspect and obtained a search warrant, leading to Fernandez's arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Fernandez is being held in the Pima County jail. Bond is set at $1 million.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 88-CRIME, with the option of remaining anonymous.
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.