Tucson police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an August homicide.

Police apprehended Jose Francisco Fernandez on Sept. 6 in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte, they said in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 16 at a mobile home park in the 800 block of West Prince Road.

Homicide detectives identified Fernandez as the suspect and obtained a search warrant, leading to Fernandez's arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Fernandez is being held in the Pima County jail. Bond is set at $1 million.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 88-CRIME, with the option of remaining anonymous.