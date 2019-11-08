Comedian Daniel Tosh is coming to Tucson to do some good.
The host of “Tosh.0,” a viral video compilation program on Comedy Central, will bring his “9th Annual Tosh Saves the World Charity Show” to the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., this Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the event are going to several organizations, including Youth on Their Own and Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, both of which are based in Tucson.
“We are so grateful Daniel Tosh is helping homeless pets with the proceeds from his show,” said Kristen Hassen, director of Animal Services at Pima Animal Care Center. “What a generous gift to the 1,500 pets in need of forever homes at PACC.”
Tickets are $47.50-$77.50 through ticketmaster.com