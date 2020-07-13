You are the owner of this article.
Database: Search all PPP loans issued to Arizona businesses
Database: Search all PPP loans issued to Arizona businesses

This database shows small-business rescue loans meant to save jobs and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. These data were released by the Small Business Administration and include loans of at least $150,000.

Search all the Paycheck Protection Program loans issued to companies in Arizona. Filter companies by one or more characteristics in the form below.


Reporter

Alex has been with the Star since June 2019. He previously wrote about the environment for the Arizona Republic and he's a graduate of the University of Arizona.

