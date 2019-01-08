Deadly crash closes lanes of Interstate 10 in Cochise County

A fatal crash closed the westbound Interstate 10 near San Simon, in Cochise County, early this morning, officials say.
🚨Traffic 🚨 A multi-vehicle, fatal crash has closed w/b I-10 near San Simon, in Cochise County. Traffic is exiting at MP 382 and is being routed through San Simon. Traffic will re-enter at MP 378. No ETA to re-open. pic.twitter.com/9MrWfdXWAs— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 8, 2019
The crash caused one fatality, said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper Kameron Lee. A semi-trailer truck and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, which happened at 3:18 a.m. The semi caught fire.
The westbound lanes are closed at milepost 382 where traffic can take Business Route 10 through San Simon and re-enter Interstate 10 at milepost 378.
There is no current estimate as to when the roadway will re-open. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no more information at this time.