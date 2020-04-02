You are the owner of this article.
Desert Diamond Casinos postpones May shows

Runaway June

Runaway June’s will remind you of the Dixie Chicks, with amazing three-part harmonies and songs of female empowerment including their debut single “Lipstick.”

The Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita is postponing its May Diamond Center shows because of the COVID-19 virus. 

Runaway June, originally scheduled for May 2 and Ladies of the 80's, originally scheduled for May 23, will be postponed, the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise said in a news release. 

The free 4th Annual Waila Celebration at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, originally scheduled for May 16, is also postponed. New dates are still being finalized. 

Tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new show dates. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

