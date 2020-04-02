Desert Diamond Casinos postpones May shows

The Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita is postponing its May Diamond Center shows because of the COVID-19 virus.

Runaway June, originally scheduled for May 2 and Ladies of the 80's, originally scheduled for May 23, will be postponed, the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise said in a news release.

The free 4th Annual Waila Celebration at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, originally scheduled for May 16, is also postponed. New dates are still being finalized.

Tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new show dates.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.