Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are currently investigating a suspicious death in the 4900 block of South Cactus Wren Avenue.

 Deputy James Allerton

Authorities have released the name of a woman who was found dead in Tucson's southwest side on July 3. 

Christina Leonard, 33, collapsed in the 4900 block of South Cactus Wren Avenue, near West Irvington Road and South Cardinal Avenue, according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding Leonard at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, the woman was deceased with obvious signs of trauma, Allerton said. 

This death is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.