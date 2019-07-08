Authorities have released the name of a woman who was found dead in Tucson's southwest side on July 3.
Christina Leonard, 33, collapsed in the 4900 block of South Cactus Wren Avenue, near West Irvington Road and South Cardinal Avenue, according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding Leonard at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, the woman was deceased with obvious signs of trauma, Allerton said.
This death is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.