Around 20 people who were stranded on Mount Lemmon Thursday night were able to leave the mountain Friday morning, officials say.
Vehicles became trapped when a fast-moving snowstorm made the roadway dangerous, causing some vehicles to run off the road. As well, a semi truck and trailer jackknifed, blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The Sheriff's Department and other local public safety organizations helped the stranded people get to the Mount Lemmon Community Center, which functioned overnight as a temporary shelter until officials were able to clear the road of snow and vehicles.
There were no injuries. Catalina Highway remains closed to the public.