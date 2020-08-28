 Skip to main content
Driver, 30, killed in crash on Tucson's northwest side
top story

Driver, 30, killed in crash on Tucson's northwest side

Driver lost control of vehicle on turn, sheriff's department said

  Updated
crime tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A 30-year-old driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on the northwest side Thursday night.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Jared Leon was driving north on North Shannon Road when he failed to negotiate a turn at Campus Park Way and lost control of his vehicle at about 9 p.m.

Leon was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene near Pima Community College's northwest campus.

No other details were released.

Tags

