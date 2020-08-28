Driver, 30, killed in crash on Tucson's northwest side

A 30-year-old driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on the northwest side Thursday night.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Jared Leon was driving north on North Shannon Road when he failed to negotiate a turn at Campus Park Way and lost control of his vehicle at about 9 p.m.
Leon was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene near Pima Community College's northwest campus.
No other details were released.
