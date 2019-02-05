Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 19 near Nogales, public safety officials said Tuesday morning.
The vehicle rolled, causing the driver and only occupant to be thrown from the vehicle, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Officials are investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and haven't yet released the motorist's identity.
There is no more information at this time.
