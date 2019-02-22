Eastbound Interstate 10 about 7 miles east of Benson has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure was caused by crashes and heavy snow at around, ADOT said.
With snow across Southern Arizona, drivers should delay traffic until the storm passes, ADOT said in a news release.
CLOSED: I-10 eastbound at milepost 315 because multiple crashes in an area of heavy snow. No estimated time to reopen. Delay travel in the area until the storm passes.#aztraffic#azwxpic.twitter.com/btFecs5jZn
I don't know about you, but many days my work email fills up faster than I can keep up with it. I start to wonder, if everyone's email is the same as mine, how many people actually see any of the emails that are sent out?
I don't know about you, but many days my work email fills up faster than I can keep up with it. I start to wonder, if everyone's email is the same as mine, how many people actually see any of the emails that are sent out?