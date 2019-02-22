ADOT

Eastbound Interstate 10 about 7 miles east of Benson has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

The closure was caused by crashes and heavy snow at around, ADOT said. 

With snow across Southern Arizona, drivers should delay traffic until the storm passes, ADOT said in a news release. 

