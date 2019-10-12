A serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian has closed eastbound Valencia Road between 12th Avenue and Sixth Avenue, officials said.
Tucson police responded to a report of the crash at 6:45 p.m., said Officer Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman. The pedestrian is an adult male, Magos said.
Tucson police officers are investigating the incident and are asking drivers to avoid the area. The driver remained on scene after the crash, Magos said.
No other information was available.
This story will be updated.
🚦🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚦— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 13, 2019
Eastbound Valencia Rd. between S. 12th Ave. and S. 6th Ave. will be shutdown while officers investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dKGLGKP7CD