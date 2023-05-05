$35M advanced manufacturing center opens at Pima College
Robotic arms sort disks as part of a demonstration of automation and robotics at a ceremony for the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023. The three-story, 100,000 square foot facility will house Automated Industry Technology, Computer-Aided Design, Machining, Welding and Incubator Space.
Guests take a look at the gantry crane overhead at a ceremony for the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023. The crane runs the length of the facility above the third floor and serves as both a connector of the spaces and workhorse to move material through the entirety of the building.
Pima Community College’s investment in vocational education was on full display Friday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $35 million advanced manufacturing building on the downtown campus.
The new building is part of PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert’s signature initiative to invest in career and technical education called Centers of Excellence.
The 100,000-square-foot building will house numerous technical education programs, according to a news release. Those programs include mining, technology, manufacturing/advanced manufacturing, welding, robotics, machine technology, design and prototyping, mechatronics and optics.
The facility also includes a Flexible Industry Training Lab, where employers can send workers to get specialized upskilling on specific equipment.
Guests get a look at demonstration of what will be taking place in the Computer-Aided Design facility at a ceremony for the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
Guests head for a look at the Computer-Aided Design facilities at a ceremony for the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
Tours walk along the second floor of the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
Chancellor Lee Lambert talks about the school’s latest facility, the Advanced Manufacturing Building, during a ceremony at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
The west entrance of the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
The eastern entrance for the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
The space for the school’s Fit Lab, Flexible Industry Training, in the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
The new welding facility on the ground floor of the Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
The equipment is still in the crates at the Machining space in the new Advanced Manufacturing Building at Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2023.
