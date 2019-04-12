The beginning of the week welcomed sunshine and 90-degree temperatures.
That won't be the case today.
According to the National Weather Service, Tucson can expect a cloudy day with cooler temperatures. Scattered rain showers, and even some mountain snow, are a possibility.
Temperatures are expected to increase again this weekend and into next week.
Rain showers, snow showers, thunderstorms and highs in the 60s? This type of weather makes the 90+ degree temperatures early in the week seem like a distant dream. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bqJ8ClSq9l— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) April 12, 2019