Clouds loom over the snowcapped Santa Catalina Mountains along north Oracle Rd at Rancho Vistoso north of Tucson, AZ on March 12, 2019. Rain fell persistently throughout the day.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The beginning of the week welcomed sunshine and 90-degree temperatures.

That won't be the case today. 

According to the National Weather Service, Tucson can expect a cloudy day with cooler temperatures. Scattered rain showers, and even some mountain snow, are a possibility. 

Temperatures are expected to increase again this weekend and into next week.

