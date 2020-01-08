Expect a cool down in Tucson until the weekend

Expect a cool down in Tucson until the weekend

  • Updated
Wednesday's temperatures in the 70s will be short-lived as an incoming weather system is expected to provide a cool down, the National Weather Service says.

It'll bring a chance of rain showers to Southeast Arizona Thursday and into Friday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the 50s. 

By the weekend, conditions should dry out with warmer daytime  temperatures.

High: 72

Low: 41

