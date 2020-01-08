Expect a cool down in Tucson until the weekend

A faint rainbow appears over downtown Tucson and the city after monsoon storms on July 24, 2017.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star/
Wednesday's temperatures in the 70s will be short-lived as an incoming weather system is expected to provide a cool down, the National Weather Service says.
It'll bring a chance of rain showers to Southeast Arizona Thursday and into Friday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the 50s.
By the weekend, conditions should dry out with warmer daytime temperatures.
Tucson natural beauty
A beautiful sunset
By Jaklene Smith
"Twister i n the Clouds"
Sun's shadow on the clouds
By Mark Brandwein
Monsoon Storm Rolls in Over Sunset
Monsoon Covers Sunset Over Tucson
By brian r fullerton
Sunset
Sunset from Mt. Lemmon Nov. 13, 1916.
Bradford Kublin
Rio Rico, AZ
Summer sunset
By David Montemayor
Sunset in Tucson Mountain Park
Sunset in Tucson Mountain Park
By Steven McArthur
The Lions Den
Monsoon skies in Tucson
By janey r
Arizona Sunset
Sunset in Tucson on 07/19/2018
By David Aber
Oro Valley
Clouds & Storms
By Frank Worth
Sunset light on thunderstorm
Sunset light on thunderstorm over Tucson 7-19-18
By Robert Kerry
Glory
From the backyard. Close to Tanque Verde and Sabino. By Beth Shelby
Beth Shelby
Sunset over the Tucson Mountains
Sunset on 7/13/18
By Barry London
Tucson Sky After Monsoon
Taken in West University, at the Lofts on 6th. The sky had just started to clear as the Sun began to set.
By James Maynard
Oracle Sunset
Sun rays shining through clouds
By BARBARA HAAS
Sonoran Sunset
Caught this sunset off my patio at Skyline Villas.
By M Daniels
Saguaros Sunset
Spring sunset with saguaros in bloom
By Annie Oliver
Sunset in Picure Rocks
A sunset in Picture Rocks. The object in the sky is a dove flying by, and on the right at the top of the Saguaro is an Owl.
By Joe Olexa
Sunset at the end of the day
A sunset at the end of the day on May 27, 2018 at approximately 7:25 PM
By Joe Olexa
Sunsets
Saguaro National Park west early May, 2018.
Bill Bahmer
Sunset at the end of the day
After the work is done, the plants watered and the birds fed, now it's time to relax and enjoy the sunset
By Joe Olexa
Another Arizona Sunset
Sunset in Picture Rocks on April 29, 2018; it was approximately 8:00 PM
By Joe Olexa
Sunset Victory
I took this picture from my home balcony on the East side of Tucson and I was amazed by the "V" shape created as the sun set behind the clouds.
By Virginia Vasquez
Fire in the sky
Taken from my home in Tucson
By nettie shandling
Sunset Viewed From My Backyard
Another Sunset taken through a Palo Verde Tree in Picture Rocks, photo taken on April 2nd, 2018.
By Joe Olexa
Sunset From the Backyard
A Photo of a Sunset From My Backyard on April 2nd, 2018 about 7:15 PM
By Joe Olexa
Tucson sunset
March 2018 Spring Sunset
By Rivka Benoit
Tucson sunset
Taken from my front yard
By Phyllis Salmond
Tucson sunset
all the elements of a classic sunset; clouds, cactus, desert.
By Thomas Mardian
Sunset in Picure Rocks
Sunset in Picture Rocks on March 16, 2018 at approximately 7:00 PM
By Joe Olexa
Sunset from the Girl Scout cookie booth
12-year-old Mia Tenery, a seventh grader at Esperero Canyon Middle School and an aspiring photographer, took this sunset photo while at her booth selling Girl Scout Cookies.
Mia Tenery
Quail in Vail
Quail sentry at dusk in Vail, Arizona
By Hal Cunningham
Catalina Sunset J. Szafranski
View of Catalinas with vivid highlight of the clouds at sunset
By John Szafranski
Another Beautiful Tucson Sunset
Taken at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
By Wilma Agnew
Sunset from Starr Pass Resort
Sunset from the lazy river at Start Pass Resort
By April Bourie
Sunset at Picture Rocks
A view from my back yard at the sunset on July 30, 2017 at approximately 8:02 PM
By Joe Olexa
Sunset at Picture Rocks
Photo of a sunset at Picture Rocks on July 27th, 2017 at 7:30 PM.
By Joe Olexa
Father's Day Sunset 2017
7:03pm Sunset
By Monica Bonillas
Tucson Sunsets
Sunset the day after rain at Saguaro National Park
By mike m
