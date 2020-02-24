You are the owner of this article.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection on Tucson's east side

Officer Ray Smith

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning, officials say.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. and has shut down southbound North Wilmot Road at East Broadway, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

The eastern entrance to Park Place Mall on East Park Place Drive is also closed.

The motorcyclist is a man, but his name and other details surrounding the crash have not been released.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

