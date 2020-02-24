Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection on Tucson's east side

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning, officials say.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. and has shut down southbound North Wilmot Road at East Broadway, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
The eastern entrance to Park Place Mall on East Park Place Drive is also closed.
The motorcyclist is a man, but his name and other details surrounding the crash have not been released.
Drivers should avoid the area.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨— Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) February 24, 2020
Southbound Wilmot at Broadway Blvd is shutdown due to a fatal motorcycle collision. The eastern entrance to Park Place Mall on E. Park Place Drive is also closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zKI3u8rynb
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott