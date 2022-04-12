Fire breaks out at Tucson tortilla factory

A fire broke out at Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory on Tucson’s south side Tuesday morning.
At 10:39 a.m., Tucson Fire was dispatched to the tortilla factory, located at 5330 S. 12th Ave., after receiving reports of a cooking oil fire.
Once on scene, Tucson Fire observed heavy smoke from the rear of the building. Once it was confirmed it was an oil fire, suppressing foam was used to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control at 11:07 a.m. All employees were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are on scene and working to determine a cause.
Tucson firefighters clean up after a grease fire at Alejandro's Tortilla Factory on Sout 12th Avenue on April 12, 2022. According to Michael Colaianni, Tucson Fire public information officer, a suppressing foam was used to extinguish the cooking oil fire.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Investigators with the Tucson Fire Department check an electrical panel at the back of Alejandro's Tortilla Factory on South 12th Avenue on April 12, 2022, after a grease fire.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
