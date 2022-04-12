Fire breaks out at Tucson tortilla factory

A fire broke out at Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory on Tucson’s south side Tuesday morning.

At 10:39 a.m., Tucson Fire was dispatched to the tortilla factory, located at 5330 S. 12th Ave., after receiving reports of a cooking oil fire.

Once on scene, Tucson Fire observed heavy smoke from the rear of the building. Once it was confirmed it was an oil fire, suppressing foam was used to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control at 11:07 a.m. All employees were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are on scene and working to determine a cause.

